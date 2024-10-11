Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Rises By 100.0%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSSWF remained flat at $25.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. PSI Software has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

