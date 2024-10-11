Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Rises By 100.0%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PSI Software Price Performance
OTCMKTS PSSWF remained flat at $25.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. PSI Software has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $25.78.
PSI Software Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PSI Software
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for PSI Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSI Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.