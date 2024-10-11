Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Grows By 95.3%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,900 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.2 days.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of Puma stock remained flat at $37.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. Puma has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

