Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Grows By 95.3%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,900 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.2 days.
Puma Stock Performance
Shares of Puma stock remained flat at $37.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. Puma has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $65.62.
About Puma
