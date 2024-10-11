Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Rises By 100.0%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

