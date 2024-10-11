Short Interest in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Grows By 311.1%

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Sound Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOGP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 21,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. Sound Group has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sound Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

