Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Expands By 12,700.0%

Oct 11th, 2024

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Steppe Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

