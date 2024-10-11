Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Expands By 2,240.0%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 2,240.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Talkspace Price Performance
Shares of TALKW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 153,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
About Talkspace
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talkspace
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.