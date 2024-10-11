Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Decreases By 38.8%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,563,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 10,721,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.17.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
