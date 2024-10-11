Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Decreases By 38.8%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,563,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 10,721,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

