Short Interest in TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Expands By 1,118.0%

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 1,118.0% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TPGXL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 10,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,982. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.4344 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

