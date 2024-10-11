Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Rises By 83.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 400,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,006. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,165 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,038,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,231,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

