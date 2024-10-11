Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Increases By 100.0%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CID traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

