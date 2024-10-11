Short Interest in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Drops By 98.2%

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the September 15th total of 461,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Visionary in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.
