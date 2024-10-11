Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Declines By 75.0%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WZZZY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wizz Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
