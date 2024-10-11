Short Interest in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW) Decreases By 56.5%

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Zapata Computing Price Performance
Zapata Computing stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Zapata Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.
