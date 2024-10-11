Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.9 %

SIG opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $132,152.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,916.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $132,152.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,916.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,892 shares of company stock worth $6,536,982 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

