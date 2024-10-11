Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 315,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of SILO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Silo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 4,881.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.30%.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

