Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SVM stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,636,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,252,174 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.