Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in September

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHTDY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,175. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

