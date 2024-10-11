SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $185.00 and last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 7508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $129,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,534 shares in the company, valued at $14,005,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $129,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,534 shares in the company, valued at $14,005,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $155,204.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,690.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 79,648 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,831,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

