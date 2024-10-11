SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.40 ($0.16). 2,169,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 877,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 11.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 2.01.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

