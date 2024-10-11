SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $50.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLG. Evercore ISI raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

