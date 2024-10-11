SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of SM stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,733.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after buying an additional 124,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

