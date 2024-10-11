SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Down 58.3% in September

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

SMX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,533. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

