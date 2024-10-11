Solana (SOL) Price Tops $146.17

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $146.17 or 0.00231928 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $68.65 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solana has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 586,430,335 coins and its circulating supply is 469,660,113 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

