SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Short Interest Up 1,574.2% in September

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 1,574.2% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SolarBank Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SUUN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26. SolarBank has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

