SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Glj Research

Glj Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

