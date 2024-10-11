Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDPW remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,481. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

