Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Solid Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLDPW remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,481. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
Solid Power Company Profile
