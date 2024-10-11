SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.59. 4,678,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 34,636,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,362,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,936.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock worth $1,606,644. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $4,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

