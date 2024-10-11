SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.80 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 2739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

