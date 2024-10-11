SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XAR opened at $157.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $111.86 and a 52-week high of $160.13.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

