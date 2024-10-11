SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Cut by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $356,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $321,000. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.19. 67,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.44.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

