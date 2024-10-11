SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 50.1% in September

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 755,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SPI Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SPI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 341,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,010. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

