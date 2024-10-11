Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $642,310.74 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $642,310.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,718,959.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26.

On Monday, August 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28.

SFM opened at $112.93 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $13,840,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 187,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

