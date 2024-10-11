Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $6,957,000.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,420 shares in the company, valued at $45,147,219.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $1,805,738.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $6,726,282.06.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 38,466 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,740,971.16.

On Thursday, August 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $3,033,354.62.

On Monday, July 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96.

SQSP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. 2,373,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 1,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

