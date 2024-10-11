STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 607,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,597. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

