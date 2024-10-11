Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.