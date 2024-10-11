Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 85.7% in September

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starbox Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBX remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,165. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

About Starbox Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.