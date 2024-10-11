Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 85.7% in September

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Starbox Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STBX remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,165. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About Starbox Group
