STASIS EURO (EURS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.82 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

