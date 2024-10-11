Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $39.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

