Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
NYSE:SPLP opened at $39.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.
Institutional Trading of Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.