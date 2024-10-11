Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 10.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $123,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.88. 731,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,441. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

