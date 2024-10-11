STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.54. 2,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,770. The company has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

