Stifel Nicolaus Trims Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Target Price to C$2.20

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Montage Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.49.

Montage Gold stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$2.06.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

