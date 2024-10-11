Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wells Fargo & Company Call Options (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 82,427 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 63,479 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 5.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,362,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,613,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885,301. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $212.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

