StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
