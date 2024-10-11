StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

