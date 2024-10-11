StockNews.com Downgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Hold

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $760.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingTree by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

