StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BBGI stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

