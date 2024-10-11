StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.5 %
BBGI stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.99.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.