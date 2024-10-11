StockNews.com Lowers Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of CBSH opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,020.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

