StockNews.com Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.86.

R opened at $146.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

