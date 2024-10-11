StockNews.com Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RICK opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $389.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. RCI Hospitality’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 69.9% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 373,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 153,561 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

