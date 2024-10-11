Stolper Co Has $622,000 Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Stolper Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

BST opened at $36.86 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

